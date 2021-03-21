Huzurabad: Eatala dedicates Medipally Rythu Vedika to farmers

Huzurabad: Health Minister Eatala Rajender dedicated Rythu Vedika to farmers after inaugurating it in Medipally village at Jammikunta mandal on Saturday.

Pointing out that in the past this region was in worst condition without water and other facilities, Minister Rajender said now the situation is not like that since as many as 18 check dams were constructed in the region.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao allocated Rs 5,000 crore in the State budget for the construction of check dams so as to ensure the canals full of water always.

Six check dams will be constructed in the coming days from Huzurabad mandal to Patarlapally. No State in the country is supplying 24-hour power like that of Telangana, he added.

Minister Rajender said Rythu Vedikas are being constructed to reduce investment in agriculture and increase production and they serve like research centre.

Irrespective of caste, all the farmers must work unitedly to get good results, he appealed.

Meanwhile, TRS leaders conveyed birthday wishes to Health Ninister E Rajender. The Minister cut a cake arranged by the party leaders.