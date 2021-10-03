Huzurabad: Jobless may upset TRS applecart

Huzurabad: The TRS, which is sparing no efforts to ensure that it retains the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, is now getting tensed up as there are reports that a large number of unemployed youth were going to file nominations. The youth wanted to register their protest as the government had failed to fill the vacancies in various departments. Over 200 unemployed youth would be filing nominations in Huzurabad.

They say that the government has only been making announcements that it would fill 50,000 vacancies but there has been no action in that direction.In addition, other sections are also planning to register their protest by filing nominations. It is learnt that the people who were affected because of the Mid Manair project were also looking to file nominations in Huzurabad.

Along with them, the field assistants from the National Employment Guarantee Act have also decided to follow the unemployed youth. It is learnt that they would hold a meeting on Sunday to decide about the number of nominations to be filed. Of late, people have found this is one of the ways to bring their issues to light. During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as many as 500 turmeric farmers had filed nominations from Nizamabad demanding Turmeric Board in the district.

They collectively polled around one lakh votes in the constituency, which eventually resulted in the defeat of sitting member Kalvakuntla Kavitha. Earlier, the Polepally SEZ affected farmers had also filed hundreds of nominations in Mahbubnagar. TRS leaders are worried that a large number of nominations may impact because the party had already faced a similar experience in Nizamabad. It would be interesting to see how the TRS would tackle this situation because there are still five more days for the nominations to be filed.