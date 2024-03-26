Live
Just In
Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik clarifies on joining Congress
Releases a video after a news went viral that he will be joining Congress soon
Huzurabad: Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy has responded to the ongoing campaign that he will join the Congress party. He released a video on Tuesday. In that video, he stated that he will stay with KCR as long as there is life in his voice. He clarified that he is not changing the party and will remain in BRS. He said that there is no truth in the campaign that he is going to join the Congress.
"Greetings to the people of Telangana and the people of Huzurabad Constituency... I woke up early today... I saw a news on social media... I got a news that I am joining the Congress party. On this occasion, I am making it clear to all the people... I will be with KCR and his family as long as there is life in my throat. There is no question of leaving them. I also request the journalists to please not publish such petty news.
In that video, he stated that he strongly condemns such false propaganda. He warned that legal action will be taken against all the journalists who wrote false news. He said that he will send legal notices soon. He will file a defamation suit. He appealed everyone not to believe such petty news.