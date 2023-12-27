Hyd artisans design the doors for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Hyderabad: The upcoming Ramtemple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamytemple in Telangana have a common similarity and that is Hyderabad-based Anuradha Timber International that has converted a massive1000-year-old teak log, into a unique carving of AdisheshaSayana Sri Maha Vishnu and at present is being involved in crafting around 118 doors of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ch Sarath Babu, Managing partner of Anuradha Timber International, Bowenpally, said, “Being part of a prestigious project means a lot to us. Ayodhya Temple Trust, along with Larsen and Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services shortlisted a few companies and we were one among them who got an opportunity to craft the doors for the temple. In month of June this year, we have set up a workshop at Ayodhya and with the help of 60 artisans we are crafting the doors and also work has almost been completed.”

Explaining about the architecture of doors, Sarath said, The doors are being designed in the Nagari style and these are given to us by Sompura, who is the master architect for the temple.

The door of the Garbhagriha (Sanctum Sanctorum) has a peacock carving and it is a foldable door, which is 8 feet in height and 12 feet in width and rest of the doors have elephants, peacocks and various god and goddess carvings on it. Out of 118,18 doors that are installed inside the temple are gold plated. The complete carving of doors is done by hand. Within a short period, we could complete the carving of the doors for the inside of the temple in three phases and rest of the door frames and a few more doors that will be used in the second and third floors of the temple, the works are in progress and that would take one more year to complete.

The firm has been in the business for three generations and all the doors were carved in the Ram temple have been at fast-pace without compromising on any quality and also in Yadadri temple in Telangana recently we have transformed a 1000-year-old teak log, into a unique carving of Adishesha Sayana Sri Maha Vishnu and because of the blessings of lord Narsimha we got an opportunity to craft the door of Ram Janmabhoomi temple at Ayodhya, he added.