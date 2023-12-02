Hyd records 47.88 per cent votes

Hyderabad: The Election Commission announced on Friday that 47.88 per cent polling was registered in Hyderabad district in the Telangana Assembly elections 2023 held on Thursday.

The announcement came after more than 24 hours of polling in all 119 constituencies in the State. Suspense continued throughout the day over the final figure of voter turnout.

According to the Election Commission on Friday, among 15 constituencies in Hyderabad district, Goshamahal recorded the highest turnout of 55.38 per cent votes, and Yakutpura recorded the least in the State with 39.64 per cent.

Secunderabad recorded (53.75 per cent), Amberpet (52.50 per cent), Khairtabad (52.07 per cent), Sanath Nagar (51.96 per cent), Musheerabad (50.55 per cent), Secunderabad Cantonment (49.36 per cent), Karwan (48.72 per cent), Jubilee Hills (47.49 per cent), Nampally (45.56 per cent), Bahadurpura (45.50 per cent), Chandrayangutta (45.26 per cent) Charminar (43.27 per cent), and Malakpet (41.32 per cent). As per the reports released by the EC, total electors in the Hyderabad districts were 45,36,851, with 23,22,622 males, 22,13,902 women, and 327 others. On the polling day, a total of 21,72,111 people voted, with 11,29,959 males, 10,42,087 females, and 65 others.