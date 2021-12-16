Hyderabad: 19-year-old dies of electrocution in LB Nagar

  • Menu
19-year-old dies of electrocution in LB Nagar
Highlights

A 19-year-old boy died of electrocution here under Hayathnagar police station limits on Thursday. The victim was identified as Rahul (19), a resident of Shanti Nagar in Vanasthalipuram division.

On Thursday morning, Rahul's slippers fell on the iron roofing sheet. The victim who was residing on second floor tried to retrieve it by using an iron rod. However, the iron rod came in contact with the high tension wire following which Rahul suffered an electric shock and died on the spot.

A pall of gloom surrounded in the area with the unexpected death of Rahul. The body was shifted to Vanasthalipuram area hospital for autopsy.

The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

