Hyderabad: 2 get life sentence for raping 70-year-old woman

A local court in Hyderabad sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for raping a 70-year-old woman at Malkajgiri three years ago.

The convicted, Chinnappa Anthony George (50) and Nenavath Ajay Kumar (53), both painters noticed the elderly woman at a bus-stop on December 17, 2019 at Malkajgiri and took her to their house.

"Anthony and Ajay offered the victim liquor and when she was semi-consicious, took her into a room where they raped her," said the police.

Based on the complaint of the woman, the police registered a case. The police arrested the two and after trial, the court awarded them life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them.