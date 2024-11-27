"Hyderabad 2050 Master Plan: A Game-Changer for the City's Future Development"

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has revealed that the state government is preparing to change the direction of the Hyderabad phase and is preparing a 2050-master plan to meet the needs of the coming years.

Today, Hyderabad: The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has revealed that the state government is preparing to change the direction of the Hyderabad phase and is preparing a 2050-master plan to meet the needs of the coming years. It said that the government is trying to make the mega city a future hub to accommodate the growing population. The CMO on Tuesday issued a statement on the steps taken for the development of Hyderabad during the one year Congress came to power. CM Revanth laid the foundation stone for the construction of elevated corridor on Rajiv Road with Rs.2,232 crore and double-decker elevated corridor on Nagpur National Highway with Rs.1,580 crore to eliminate traffic problems in the city. Especially the permission of the Defense Department for the construction of the skywalk at Mehdipatnam is a big success," said the CMO.

Approval for second phase of Metro

"The cabinet has approved the second phase of metro works with a cost of Rs. 24,237 crores. RRR will be built around the city at a cost of Rs.18 thousand crores. As part of the HCITI project, proposals have been prepared for the construction of roads under the GHMC with a budget of Rs.8,996 crore and an estimate of Rs.596 crore is being made to build flood water canals and underground wells to prevent rainwater from stagnating at intersections. Six junctions will be developed around KBR Park at a cost of Rs.826 crore. A 4-lane bridge at Miralam pond is being constructed at a cost of Rs.360 crores. Future City will be built on 30 thousand acres. Future city is going to be developed as a center for industries like AI city, software, life sciences and healthcare technology along with pharma city. The foundation stone of the Young India Skills University has already been laid and a sports university is going to be established soon," explained the CMO.

Musi revival: Conservation of ponds

HYDRA has been set up to protect ponds, canals and government properties in Hyderabad and proposals have been prepared to revive Himayatsagar and Osmansagar along with revival of Musi. 39 new STPs are going to be set up to clean the sewage entering Musi. 20 tmc of water will be moved from Ellampalli to meet the drinking water needs of Hyderabad. Bapughat will be renovated and Gandhi Ideology Center will be set up," explained the CMO.