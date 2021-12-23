Hyderabad: 3 held for stealing laptops, mobile phones

The Kukatpally police on Thursday arrested three people for stealing laptops and mobile phones from several residences in Hyderabad. Seven laptops and a scooter were recovered from them.

The arrested persons have been identified as Patil Shivaji (23), Boin Venkatesham (21) and A Govardhan Reddy (23).

The police said that the accused went to houses around midnight for laptops and phones that were kept near the windows and stole it. Most of the laptops belong to youngsters who left the gadgets near the window after work. "The thieves used to look for the houses with windows open and steal the gadgets kept near the window," the police said.

Later, the thieves used to sell the stolen gadgets and spent the money for their personal needs, the police added.

Following complaints, the police kept a watch and caught the gang on Thursday. During the investigation, the thieves admitted to committing the crime. All of them were produced before the court and remanded.