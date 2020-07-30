Hyderabad: 30 women police officers return to duties after recovering from coronavirus

Coronavirus in Hyderabad: As many as 30 women police officers returned to duties on Thursday after completely recovering from coronavirus. Welcoming them back after a battle with COVID-19, Hyderabad commissioner of police Anjani Kumar gifted them a bag and certificate as a mark of respect here at an event.

All the women police officers serving in various police stations in the city had been found to be infected with the virus earlier this month and have been discharged recently from the hospital. They resumed their duties today.

On July 18, Rachakonda commissioner of police Mahesh Bhagwat felicitated 31 police officers who returned to duties after a fight with coronavirus. All the police personnel including inspectors and sub-inspector rank working at different police stations had tested positive for coronavirus. The police were given counseling when they were admitted to the hospital.

So far, Telangana has reported 60,717 coronavirus positive cases and 505 deaths. During the past few days, the positive cases within the GHMC limits are dropping and on Thursday, it reported less than 550 cases. However, other districts in Telangana witnessing a surge in the positive cases.