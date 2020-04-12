Hyderabad: 32 bottles of liquor seized from car during vehicle check

Hyderabad: The Bolaram police on Saturday night seized 32 bottles of liquor that were being transported in a car to Ghatkesar. Three persons inside the car were arrested by the police.

According to the police, all three persons are relatives and are residing at Alwal. The trio told the police that they had purchased the liquor for a function before the lockdown. But as the programme was cancelled due to lockdown, the bottles were kept in the car itself, the said.

The police stopped the car for checking when the trio was heading towards Ghatkesar. A case has been registered by the police who also seized the liquor bottles and the car.