50% of private hospital beds overtaken by Govt in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The continuous increase of cases in Telangana State had made the government overtake 50% of the beds in all the private hospitals while the hospital authorities exercise in the rest 50% beds. The Telangana health ministry had taken up the decision and the circular had already been forwarded to all private hospital authorities and things are under process.

The government would be sending the patients to private hospitals and the bill would also be taken as per the government charges. The instances where the private hospitals are charging lakhs of rupees made the government take this decision. The charges and further details are to be declared.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Telangana has increased by 100% in over one and a half month, indicating the higher prevalence of COVID-19 in the State. The test positivity rate, which is the percentage of samples that tested positive, was around 5.2% on April 28 which was increased to 24.9% by June 20.