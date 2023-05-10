  • Menu
Hyderabad: 97.7% villages in State have mobile connectivity said Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari

Santhi Kumari chairs the State Broadband Committee meeting; says with more than four crore mobile connections across the State, the tele-density (107%) was one of the highest in the country

Hyderabad : Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said here on Tuesday that 97.7 percent of villages in the State have mobile connectivity. The CS chaired the State Broadband Committee meeting and said that with more than four crore mobile connections across the State, the teledensity (107%) was one of the highest in the country. “Telangana was among the few States in the country where 5G has been launched aggressively”, she added.

The meeting reviewed the status of pending ‘Right of Way’ applications and decided to constitute a working committee for expediting 5G services. The meeting brought to the notice of the Chief Secretary to issue instructions to all engineering departments to take up digging only after prior intimation through “Call Before U Dig” (CBuD) App.

