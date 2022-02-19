Hyderabad: Abandoned vehicles to be auctioned soon by police

The city police is planning to auction about 1,279 abandoned and unclaimed vehicles of various types soon.

In a statement released on Friday, City Police Commissioner CV Anand issued an order asking those the people having any objection or ownership interest in any of these vehicles to file an application before the Commissioner and claim the vehicle within a period of six months from the date of notification, failing which the vehicles would be auctioned.

The details of the vehicles are available with the reserved sub-inspector of Police I Narasimha Murthy. People can approach him at the City Training Centre, Hyderabad or reach on cell No. 9490616637 and on www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.