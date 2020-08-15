Hyderabad: ACB raids MRO's residence, unearths one crore assets

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday night raided the residence of a Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) of Keesara, Nagaraju and seized Rs. 1 crore from his possession.



According to ACB officials, they received credible information that the MRO has been demanding bribes from persons in many cases and an insider from the MRO office revealed that the officer was keeping all the money in his residence at AS Rao Nagar.

After gathering all the relevant information and by obtaining the warrant, the officials of ACB raided the MRO's residence and unearthed all the black money which he had stocked underground and hid a lot of money in the roof ceilings, said the officials.

The accused officer will be produced before the special judge for ACB cases after the entire process of seizure is completed.