Hyderabad: Address issues of people not press conference said Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday said that the Chief Minister should ensure that people receive enough food rather than addressing the media for hours together.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the Bhongir MP said that several people have been suffering as there were no works available to earn some money. The government is only boasting that it has been spending thousands of crores of rupees on coronavirus but failing to provide relief to the poor, the senior Congress leader said. The government should immediately release 12 kg of rice and Rs 1s,500 to all ration card holders. The same facility should be extended to poor people who do not have ration cards.

The MP criticised that the ruling TRS has converted the rich State into debt-ridden one and claiming that the government lost revenue with 15 days lockdown. People have suffering with hunger at home and with fear of corona outside.