Hyderabad: Agarwal Samaj, Rath Yatra receives a grand welcome

Hyderabad: Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra which has been organised by Agarwal Samaj, Telangana received a grand welcome on its arrival at Hanuman Temple Sanath Nagar on Friday.

Agra Akhand Jyot Rath Yatra was welcomed by great pomp and joy with musical instruments in the courtyard of Hanuman Temple, Aarti of Maharaj Agrasen was performed and in the event around 10 branches of Agarwal Samaj took part including Motinagar branch, Motinagar Mahila Shakti, S R Nagar, Lodha, Balanagar, Bulkumpet, Erragadda and Santnagar branches and office bearers of Srinagar Colony branch and about 200 members from all the branches together welcomed the Agarwal Samaj brothers who came with the chariot.