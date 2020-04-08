Hyderabad: AIMIM begins to help poor and destitute

Hyderabad: Amidst lockdown, as hundreds of daily wage earners, destitute families and poor as affected, the AIMIM floor leader and MLA Chandrayangutta Akbaruddin Owaisi started distributing ration door-to-door packs among 25,000 families across Chandrayangutta constituency.

Each ration pack includes rice, wheat flour (aata), oil, dal, sugar, salt and other essential items. This kits are being provided to poor families mostly in slums by constituency corporators and party leaders for past 2 days.

Riyasathnagar Corporator Mirza Saleem Baig said the total worth of these thousands of kits is Rs 1.25 crore, whose distribution was started by Akbaruddin under the aegis of Salar-e-Millat Educational Trust.

"Even the State Government had startedM M Farooqui distribution of ration worth Rs 1500 for white card holders, but as there are hundreds of destitute families who do not have ration cards and several cards were also cancelled as part of rationalization process. So, we decided to distribute the packs among such families on their door steps," said Saleem baig.

In the first phase all the seven corporators from Chandrayangutta constituency started distribution in their areas including Chandrayangutta, GM Chowni, Uppuguda, Chatrinaka and Edi Bazaar and other slums. Next phase will cover the areas which are left out in the first phase. The MLA also instructed the Chandrayangutta MRO to distribute the 12 kg rice and Rs 500 among migrants in constituency and around 650 members were distributed till now.