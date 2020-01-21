Hyderabad: All set for municipal elections in LB Nagar

LB Nagar: Officials have made all arrangements for the elections in Pedda Amberpet and Turkayamjal division in Rangareddy and Ibrahimpatnam constituencies on Wednesday. Polling boxes and ballot papers are shifted to polling booths. Around 370 members staff and 63 polling stations are arranged for 24 wards in Pedda Amberpet municipality, whereas 75 polling stations are arranged for 24 wards in Turkayamjal municipality.



Speaking on the occasion, Pedda Amberpet municipal commissioner Ravindar rao said, "Eight returning officers and eight assistant returning officers will be on duty. There will be 3 wards under control of each returning officer and three polling stations will be there under each ward."