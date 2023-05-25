Live
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 25 May 2023
- Andhra Pradesh: Three dead and five injured after car ram a lorry in Nellore
- PM Modi takes swipe at Oppn for boycotting Parliament inauguration
- TS EAMCET results 2023 announced: 80 percent students qualified in Engineering stream
- TTD to release accommodation quota of July 2023 today at 10 am
- Layoffs coming: Verizon warns customer service employees
- Yogi Adityanath invites public to attend Ram temple inauguration
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 25 May 2023
- Telangana EAMCET Results 2023 Live Updates: Check Out Direct Link For Results
- Gold and silver rates today surged in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 25 May 2023
All set for TS EAMCET 2023 results today in a short while
Highlights
Telangana EAMCET 2023 Results will be released today. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy will release the results on Thursday morning.
Telangana EAMCET 2023 Results will be released today. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy will release the results on Thursday morning. Government Secretary (Higher Education) Karuna, College and Technical Education Commissioner Naveen Mittal, Telangana Council of Higher Education Chairman Professor R Limbadri also participated in the program. The candidates are advised to visit official website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.
EAMCET Agriculture, Medical and Engineering Course Result Ranks and Marks will be released today. On 10th and 11th of May, EAMCET Agriculture and Medical stream exam was conducted and from 12th to 15th of May.
