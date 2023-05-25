All set for TS EAMCET 2023 results today in a short while

Telangana EAMCET 2023 Results will be released today. Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy will release the results on Thursday morning. Government Secretary (Higher Education) Karuna, College and Technical Education Commissioner Naveen Mittal, Telangana Council of Higher Education Chairman Professor R Limbadri also participated in the program. The candidates are advised to visit official website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.



EAMCET Agriculture, Medical and Engineering Course Result Ranks and Marks will be released today. On 10th and 11th of May, EAMCET Agriculture and Medical stream exam was conducted and from 12th to 15th of May.