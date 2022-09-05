Hyderabad all set to get 100 pc sewage treatment by March 2023

Hyderabad: Following a major metamorphosis in terms of sewage water treatment, Hyderabad is close to achieve the target of 100 per cent sewage treatment. A total of 31 decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are being constructed at brisk pace which will make the city sewage free with full sewage treatment capacity.

By recycling more than 40 per cent of its sewage, Hyderabad stands ahead of eight major cities in the country in sewage treatment. Hyderabad is now getting ready with 31 new STPs in a bid to become the first city in India to treat 100 per cent of its sewage.

Taking to social media, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) special chief secretary, Arvind Kumar, on Sunday informed that 31 STPs are being constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWSSB) at brisk pace. "31 decentralised STPs with 1259 Million Litres per Day (MLD) at a cost of Rs 3,866 crore are planned for commissioning by March 2023. With this Hyderabad will be the only city in India to have 100 per cent sewage treatment," tweeted Arvind Kumar.

"With 100 per cent sewerage treatment in Hyderabad by next summer, our capital city will be a shining example for other Indian cities to emulate," tweeted Urban Development minister K T Rama Rao.

While HMWSSB, managing director, M Dana Kishore said that this was the first time after 2007 that the board took up such a major project. State-of-the-art technology will be deployed in construction of the STPs. "Recently, Delhi Jal Board along with an IAS officer visited the HMWSSB for the innovations on revenue and digital platform and also appreciated the works by the water board."

According to HMWSSB, the construction of STPs has been taken out with the use of good technology system as it can carry out five stages of wastewater treatment in a single chamber and can treat more water in a smaller area. The construction company which took up the project of constructing STPs said that the procedure being followed for constructing the STPs would cost less than the various biological treatment methods available in the country.

The 31 STPs works are being carried out in three packages. Under Package-I, the STPs are being built in Alwal, Malkajgiri, Kapra and Uppal circles in order to treat 402.5 MLD of sewage water, under Package-II, STPs will be developed in Rajendranagar and L B Nagar circles, with capacities to treat 480.5 MLD of sewage water, the plant in Fathe Nagar is being developed under Package-III, in 11 acres of land, using sequential batch reactor technology. It has the capacity to treat 100 MLD of wastewater.