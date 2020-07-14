Hyderabad: Amberpet among worst coronavirus affected areas under GHMC

Hyderabad: With over 1500 coronavirus positive cases, Amberpet has emerged as the worst coronavirus affected areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. Amberpet is followed by Malakpet, Karwan and Goshamahal with 1000 cases each and is considered as red zones.

Areas such as Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma, Charminar, Santoshnagar, Mehdipatnam, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Yousufguda, Begumpet and Secunderabad have recorded over 500 corona positive cases. All the above areas have the cases between 700-800 on an average. Meanwhile, the least affected areas in Hyderabad include Alwal and Gajularamaram which has below 100 cases.

It is learned that the western part of Hyderabad or the IT corridor is considered as the safest place than the central and southern region which has a high number of cases. Gachibowli and Serilingampally have 400 cases are considered as less than half of the cases in the central and southern region of Hyderabad.

Patancheru which is on Hyderabad outskirts and is a part of Sangareddy district is the least affected area with only 10 positive cases.