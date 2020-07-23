Hyderabad: An opportunity to excel on Independence Day

Hyderabad: Innovators with ideas and solutions in Telangana will get a big opportunity to showcase their talent on Independence Day. What they have to do is send their ideas in recorded 2-minute videos to Telangana Innovative Cell, established by the state IT department, headed by Industry and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.



The cell will scrutinize the video entries and put the selected ones for exhibition through online in all 33 district headquarters on August 15. The selected innovators will be encouraged to develop their concepts and make them use for public interest. Students, startup companies, budding entrepreneurs from rural Telangana and small and medium industry units are only allowed to showcase their talents. The Cell senior Innovative fellow Prannav Kumar told The Hans India that the initiative to showcase the innovative ideas in public is a first big attempt from the government to encourage entreprenuership and draw the potential from rural people particularly. The TS Hub will nurture the talent persons by developing the innovative idea as a financially viable product in the market.

Last year, the cell had received one than 300 entries and 200 of them were exhibited at the Collectorates on Independence Day. Six of the selected ideas drew good response and the innovators also got awards from the CII (Confederation of India Industry).

In view of corona restrictions this year, Kumar said that the enthusiastic persons have been asked to send their entries through Whatsapp to the Innovative Cell by July 31 and the selected will be screened online on I-Day. Stating that the Cell is providing a platform to the innovators to grow big, the officials said that the T-Hub will play a key role in developing the innovative concepts into a business opportunity. Most of the entries are related to solutions to the challenges facing in agriculture sector, domestic needs in daily lives and miscellaneous. The cell will provide a pool for innovators and help them reach global in the coming days.