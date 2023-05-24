Hyderabad: Angered over parents scolding, 11-year-old approaches police station

Hyderabad: The police were in shcok for sometime after an eleven-year-old boy approached them and sought their help. He alleged that his parents scolded him over small issues.

This incident took place at Shankerpally police station in Rangareddy district. The boy who is a resident of Shankerpally is one of the five children of a couple who work as a mason and labourer.

“On Tuesday afternoon, the boy came to the police station and informed that his parents were beating him and scolding him over small issues. We made him sit in the police station for some time and when he calmed down we called his parents and counselled them. Children are very sensitive and with easy access to social media can take extreme steps, if they feel hurt,” said Shankarpally sub inspector, Santosh Reddy.

The boy was also advised to obey his parents and later sent home.