Hyderabad Ayyappa Devotees’ Bus Overturns in Kerala, One Dead

A tragic accident occurred in Kerala when a bus carrying Ayyappa devotees from Hyderabad’s Uppuguda area overturned on a ghat road near the Pamba River.

The incident claimed the life of the driver, identified as Raju, while several devotees sustained injuries. The devotees were residents of Madannapet in the Old City of Hyderabad and were on a pilgrimage to Sabarimala.

Local residents immediately rushed to the scene, rescuing the injured and transporting them to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

