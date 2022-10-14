Hyderabad bags overall ‘World Green City Award 2022’

Hyderabad: The City of Pearls won the overall 'World Green City Award 2022' and another award in the category 'Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth' at the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) 2022 World Green City Awards 2022 held in Jeju (South Korea) on Friday .

Hyderabad is the only Indian City that was selected and won not only the category award, but also the overall 'World Green City 2022' award i.e. the best across all six categories.

In the category 'Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth', the greening of the Outer Ring Road was submitted as Hyderabad's entry. It focused on creating systems and solutions that allow all city residents to overcome economic distress and thrive. The ORR greenery, called 'Green Necklace to the State of Telangana', was adjudged the best in this category.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao has been emphasising on ensuring greenery along the Outer Ring Road .This award is a testimony to the continued efforts and focus of the government on increasing the green cover across the State through its flagship programme 'Telangana ku Haritha Haram, KTR congratulated the HMDA team and Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar for this achievement.