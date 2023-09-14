Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay condemns Chandrababu’s arrest, says YCP has dug its own pit

Hyderabad : Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay has criticized the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. He questioned how they would arrest him without a name in the FIR. If anything, they should not engage in such factional activities unless it is a political fight. In the case of the former CM's arrest, even minimum rules were not followed.



He objected that YCP people talk as if they are beads of chalk. Are YCP leaders righteous? He asked. He said that it is clear that Chandrababu is being treated in a factional way and that he was arrested in a same way. He said that Chandrababu's arrest is a very negative thing for YCP and they will fall into the ditch they have dug.



Sanjay said that now Chandrababu's mileage has increased massively...wherever he goes, they say that the YCP government has done something wrong. He said that everyone says that such an arrest is wrong.

He said that the wrongdoers should be arrested and punished, but it is clear that Chandrababu was arrested on a factional basis. He said that opposition is coming among the people, the situation is coming where the people will turn around. He said that all political parties are condemning Chandrababu's arrest regardless of politics.

He suggested that if the YCP government realizes the mistake and corrects it, they will get mileage. They said that they will keep Chandrababu in jail and he cannot come out... People will not be happy and they will question why he cannot come out during the elections.