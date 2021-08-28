Hyderabad: Bandi Sanjay Kumar readies to embark on 'Praja Sangram Yatra' today

Hyderabad: All is set for the much-hyped 'Praja Sangram Yatra' of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar as he will start his yatra' at 9:30 am from Bhagyalakshmi Temple, near Charminar, on Saturday.

Sanjay has been saying that his yatra was against the family rule and corruption by the TRS government in the State. The yatra is to be taken up in four phases, the first phase will from Saturday covering 750 km. It will pass through erstwhile districts like Rangareddy, Medak, Nizamabad and Karimnagar. According to the party leaders, the yatra is scheduled in such a way that it concludes at Huzurabad on October 2.

The yatra in the city starts from Bhagyalakshmi Temple and passes through Madina, Afzalgunj, Begum Bazar, MJ Market, Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, Assembly, Lakdikapul, Masab Tank and Mehdipatnam. The inaugural meeting is to be held at the temple and night meeting at G Pulla Reddy Pharmacy College, Mehdipatnam. The party leaders have made arrangements for makeshift tents for night stays and food and other logistics, said BJP leaders.

During his yatra, Sanjay will interact with people to know their problems and coroner the government on their issues. He will also inform people about the Central schemes introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The party leadership has asked all leaders to attend the yatra, stating that the national party would be keeping a close watch on it, as four observers will also be staying in the State and keep the national leaders updated about the State unit's functioning. Several national party leaders will also participate in the yatra.

The party leaders are taking steps for success of the yatra by taking up various programmes. Former MLA K Srisailam Goud will take out a huge rally with 300 Bullet bikes.