Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda honours Covid warriors on Foundation Day

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda, celebrated their 113th Foundation day, by honouring the Covid warriors.

Vinod babu, RM and Sanjeev Singh, DRM of Hyderabad region honoured Dr Mallikarjun of King Koti Hospital, ACP of Abids division G Biksham Reddy; health department paramedical staff, Radha; municipal corporation sanitation worker, Venkanna and Union Bank's B Ramesh.

Bank of Baroda's General Manager and zonal head, P Sreenivas also felicitated Gandhi Hospital's Doctor M Saibabu; Inspector Ramesh Ramineni; Chief Manager of Union Bank of India, K Jayadev; GHMC sanitation worker, Guda Balamani and R Jaipal from paramedical on the occasion.

