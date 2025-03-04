Seminar held on integrating language in global ommunication

Vijayawada: Former Vice-Chancellor of Nagarjuna University Prof P Raja Sekhar participating as the chief guest at the three-day international seminar on “Integrating Language, Literature, and Criticism in Global Communication”, emphasised the significance of literary criticism in promoting literature and language learning. The Department of English and ALC ELT Centre jointly organised the seminar at Andhra Loyola College here on Monday.

Prof Raja Sekhar highlighted the importance of integrating language, literature, and criticism to foster effective global communication.

Dr Garapati Uma Maheswara Rao, president of Telugu Bhashodhyama Samakhya, and Dr Gummadi Sampath, CEO of Gummadi Educational Consultants, were the guests of honour at the seminar.

Correspondent of Andhra Loyola College Fr M Sagayaraj, and Vice-Principal of III UG and PG Fr Dr KM Prabhu Dasunderscored the significance of integrating language and literature for global communication. The seminar was convened by Dr B Raju, and N Ranga Babu, former HoD, along with other members of the Department of English. D Praveen was the Master of Ceremony, ensuring the smooth execution of the event.

Earlier, the gathering paid formal tributes to Fr Dasari Papayya, a revered figure. The seminar brought together scholars, researchers, and educators to share their insights and expertise on the integration of language, literature, and criticism in global communication.

Research papers were presented by delegates from various colleges and universities. The papers focused on topics such as integrating AI in teaching English, effective methods of teaching English, and literary texts.