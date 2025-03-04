Plan to have skywalks to connect Metro stns with comml complexes

Hyderabad: For strengthening the public transport system, Hyderabad Metro Rail has planned to expand skywalk connectivity in all the metro stations to nearby commercial and residential complexes.

At a recent comprehensive mobility planning meeting, HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed discussed plans to expand skywalk connectivity. Currently, a skywalk from Dr Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Station to the Phoenix/Landmark Mall is under construction. According to Metro Rail officials, L&T has already built skywalks from Panjagutta, Hitec City and Erramanzil metro stations to malls to facilitate metro passengers to reach these commercial complexes directly. Similarly, skywalks have been built connecting JBS and Parade Ground stations so that passengers do not have to cross the road. Raheja has built an ultramodern skywalk with many facilities from Rayadurg Metro station to provide easy access to the offices of many international companies located in the 11 towers of Raheja Mind Space Complex. The circular skywalk constructed by HMDA to connect Uppal Metro Station with all the roads around Uppal Junction is useful for Metro passengers as well as pedestrians crossing the roads at this junction.

NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail said that construction of skywalks from Metro stations is being encouraged on a large scale. Currently, a skywalk from Dr Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Station to the Phoenix/Landmark Mall nearby is under construction. Similarly, Vasavi Group is constructing a skywalk from LB Nagar Station to the Vasavi Anandanilayam complex nearby. A total of 12 towers with 33 floors each are being constructed in Vasavi Anandanilayam complex spread over 25 acres. This skywalk will provide good facilities to many families who will be living there in large numbers. Similarly, some other companies are also in talks to construct such skywalks from several metro stations like Nagole, Stadium, Durgam Cheruvu, Kukatpally, said KVB Reddy, Managing Director, L&T Metro. If any private companies want to construct such skywalks from metro stations, they can contact L&T Metro Rail Metro Rail Station Retail Head K V Nagendra Prasad on 9900093820, he added.