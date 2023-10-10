Hyderabad: Begumpet Airforce station celebrates IAF 91st anniversary

Secundrabad: The Indian Air Force celebrated its anniversary to commemorate its 91 years of excellence, perseverance, valour, and untiring efforts of the air warriors in securing the country's aerospace.

Established in the year 1932 with a handful of men and machines, the IAF has made gigantic leaps in terms of operational might and it has emerged as one of the largest air forces in the world.

Apart from being the vanguard of Indian Aerospace, the IAF has always been forefront of rendering humanitarian assistance to the people during natural and manmade calamities, in all weather conditions, irrespective of terrain. The recent evacuation during the natural calamities bears true testimony to its unwavering commitment towards its motto - ‘People First Mission Always’.

The 91st anniversary was celebrated with josh and fervour on Sunday at Air Force Station Begumpet. A series of commemorative events that includes tea with civilians on October 4, cocktail with senior non-commissioned officers on October 5, barakhana in the Airmen mess and SNCOs at Home in the officers mess on October 6, social evening in officers mess on October 7, and oath taking on October 9 were held.