Hyderabad: BGUS leaders end fast

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi general secretary Dr. Bagwanth Rao and others ended their hunger strike on Wednesday night.

The samithi leaders sat on hunger strike on Tuesday alleging that the government had not made any arrangements for the Ganesh idol immersion at Tank Bund. The leaders were taken into custody when they tried to take up 'Tank Bund Parikrama' as part of overseeing arrangements for immersion.

To protest the arrests, the leaders, including Bhagwanth Rao, vice-president M Rama Raju and others, went on fast. With the government making arrangements, they broke the fast. Swamy Sthita Pragnananda Saraswathi offered lemon juice to the leaders.