Hyderabad: BGUS serves food to labourers, slum dwellers

Hyderabad: The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS) is reaching out to feed the needy by preparing food for about 1,000 persons everyday.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi is the main organiser of the Ganeshotsav in the city and coordinates more than one lakh pandals.

The Samithi representatives cook food at their office at Baheti Bhavan in Siddiamber Bazaar. "Every day food of different varieties is prepared at the Bhavan since March 27.

We take the food to slums and also at places where there are more migrant labourers and provide them food packets," said Samithi general secretary Bhagwanth Rao.

The Samithi is taking the support of the members spread across the city including Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. "Our members bring to our notice about need of food in a particular area. The food is supplied to the areas with the help of our volunteers," said Rao.

The cooking starts at 9 am and food is readied by the lunch time. "Feeding people is not new for us.

We take up annadanam at pandals everyday during Ganesh festival. We thought we should also lend a helping hand at the time of crisis and make sure no one is left with empty stomach and when the proposal came everyone in the Samithi supported and we started the preparation of food," said Bhagwanth Rao, adding their programme would continue until lockdown is lifted.