Hyderabad: Biodiversity flyover records the highest traffic violation cases in a day

The Biodiversity flyover at Gachibowli in Hyderabad, which was closed on November 23 following the deadly accident was inaugurated on Saturday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar and police officials inspected the flyover before the start of rides

However, citing the heavy congestion, the Cyberabad Traffic Police warned motorists of severe punishment for violating traffic laws such as rash driving, lane indiscipline, driving without helmet, etc.

The traffic police have put up some safety measures to avoid accidents. They have installed a Public Address System (PAS), the surveillance camera and speed detection system to identify the people who are violating the rules.

Despite, the stricter rules and regulations, the motorists have violated the rules. As per the Cyberabad Traffic Police, as many as 87 violations occurred on January 5, 2020, i.e. within 24 hours. The violations are land discipline recorded highest with 74 cases. The police said that "Cyberabad traffic police watching you, follow the rules and stay safe."

Cyberabad traffic police watching you. Follow Traffic rules and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/NTxFg9skkA — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE (@CYBTRAFFIC) January 6, 2020



