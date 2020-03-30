Hyderabad: BJP asks government to restore health bulletins

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana official chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao asked the State government to restore the daily health bulletins on the state of COVID-19 cases in the State.

The BJP leader said on Monday that it would help people and the media informed of the factual situation prevailing in the State. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has made a statement that April 7 of this year is the last date for the coronavirus to vanish from the State.

"While BJP wishes the deadly virus go away and there should no more coronavirus positive cases reported in the State. However, being in a responsible seat of the chief minister, the BJP leader said that CM KCR should give factual situation prevailing in the State to the people than engaging in some political hyperbole. The factual situation creates awareness among the people to take necessary precautions and to be on guard than living in the wishful thinking of coronavirus going away from the State, he cautioned.