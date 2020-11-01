Hyderabad: BJP holds meeting to discuss Council polls

Shadnagar: BJP MLC Ramachandra Rao on Friday held a party meeting with the leaders and activists regarding the upcoming MLC elections of Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy constituency in Shadnagar on Saturday.

On this occasion, the MLC said everyone should register as the voter for the MLC elections. For the past five years, he had been asking the legislature for a hearing on employee and unemployment issues, he said adding that the Telangana government had failed to fulfil the promises of providing employment to the youth. Shadnagar BJP In-charge Sreevardhan Reddy, district general secretary Depalli Ashok Goud, senior leaders Chendi Mahender Reddy, Nandigama Venkatesh, Venkateswara Reddy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy, former presidents Mal Chalam Murali, town presidents Rishikesh, Shyamsunder Reddy, Harish Mudiraj, Pata Ashok and others participated in the meeting.