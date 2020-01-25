Hyderabad: BJP MLC Ramachander Rao demands probe into attack on party office

Hyderabad: BJP MLC N Ramachander Rao strongly condemned the attack on party state office late on Thursday night and demanded an inquiry into the incident.

In a press release here on Friday, he said a group of unidentified persons suspected of belonging to the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) party have come to state BJP office and tried to attack after gate-crashing into the premises.

He said police reached the spot on information and the suspects were taken into custody. He demanded that police should make a thorough inquiry to unearth as to who was behind the incident, and added that attacking a political party office is highly objectionable and undemocratic.

The BJP leader alleged that the Owaisi brothers- MP Asaduddin Owaisi and MLA Akabaruddin Owaisi-are trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the country in the name of CAA, NRC and NPR for their political gain.

Further, he charged the Majlis MP and MLA of provoking and intimidating people. He pointed out that even Asaduddin Owaisi tried to give a communal cover to a famous sweet "Halwa" saying that it was an Arabic word.

Indians always respect all languages and do not differentiate any religion, the BJP leader, reminded the senior Owaisi.