Hyderabad: BJP seeks Guve's intervention to resolve farmer issues

Hyderabad: A State BJP delegation led by its State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan here on Monday and sought her intervention in resolving the problems faced by farmers. In a memorandum submitted to her, the delegation said that utter confusion and lack of coordination amongst various wings of Government is posing problems to the farmers.

They pointed out that there are hardly any facilities at the IKP centres and Cooperative Crop Purchase Centers (CCPC). Moreover, unseasonal rains coupled with hailstorms and harassment of rice-millers added to the woes of farmers.

Due to the above factors, the delegation said that so far three farmers have committed suicide and a few farmers had preferred to set paddy on fire expressing their anguish.

The BJP leaders said that they have constituted delegation to visit different places to take stock of the ground realities. The apathetic attitude of the officials and the harassment of rice-millers remained unaddressed. And, the efforts made by the party to bring the problems to the notice of government turned futile.

Against this backdrop, they sought the intervention of the Governor and demanded that government should provide transport for farmers, to bring their crop to the IKPs, CCPCs and there should not be any deduction in weightage in the name of chaff or on any other pretext. Besides, the Government should purchase paddy as per MSP irrespective of moisture content and the total quantity of maize should be purchased by the State as per MSP.

Also, all the cases filed against innocent farmers for their protest should be withdrawn forthwith. They said that the purchase centres should be held responsible for any loss to the paddy, either due to rains or any other factor. Once the products reach the centre, it should be the responsibility of the centre to purchase it, were among the other demands of the party.