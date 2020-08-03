Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao flays Tharoor's remarks on Shah

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao criticised Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's statements on Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah as being in bad taste and lowering the level of public discourse in India.

In a statement on Monday, he said that it was a choice for people to opt where they want to take treatment for their personal health. "No one has any business commenting over these personal decisions," he added.

Further, Amit Shah is no way answerable to Shashi Tharoor's cheap and reprobate political statements. Rao claimed that BJP has never indulged in making such low-level suggestions and comments when Congress president Sonia Gandhi was undergoing treatment for cancer abroad.

Congress president should warn her party leaders from making these ill-intentioned, cheap statements bordering political roguery.