Hyderabad: 'Bring Corona care under Aarogyasri scheme' says TDP

Hyderabad: Reiterating their demand for bringing COVID-19 treatment under the ambit of Telangana Aarogyasri Health Insurance scheme, cadres of the TDP held a demonstration at Medchal-Malkajgiri collectorate on Wednesday.

The TDP members took part in the demonstration by holding placards in support of their demands for ramping up the COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services.

TDP Telangana state president L Ramana called for improving facilities in government hospitals and supporting poor people. He demanded Rs 7,500 per month for Corona-infected people, media, police, sanitation, and medical personnel, as well as financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for the poor middle class who died with Corona as well as the extension of COVID Tests in the state.

Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency wing president Kandikanti Ashok Kumar Goud said, "As the cost involved in giving treatment for Corona patients is too high, it is not possible for poor and middle-class people to afford that high price. So we request the government to include the Covid-19 in the Aarogyasri scheme."

He further, demanded the government to reduce the prices fixed for treatment in private hospitals as all patients cannot afford such exorbitant prices.

Senior leaders TGK Murthy, Neerukonda Satish Babu, Dudala Samba Murthy Goud, Dudala Nirmala Goud, Ramulu Yadav, Suresh Gupta, and other members participated in the demonstration.