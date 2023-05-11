Hyderabad: BRS, No truth in G Kishan Reddy allegations on Outer Ring Road lease

Hyderabad: Asserting that there was no truth in the allegations of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy that there were irregularities in the leasing of Outer Ring Road, two BRS leaders on Wednesday said that they were ready for CBI inquiry. They stated that everything was transparent.

Addressing a press conference here at the BRSLP office, MLAs D Sudheer Reddy and KP Vivekanand said the bidding was done according to rules framed by the Central government in the past.

Reddy said four prominent organisations have been shortlisted in which only those who quoted the highest got the lease. “We are ready for a CBI inquiry as demanded by Kishan Reddy. He pointed out that the company which was awarded the contract also had a similar contract in Pune; there was a BJP government in Maharashtra.

Vivekanand said two national parties were indulging in cheap criticism so that they would get headlines in newspapers. “The Congress and BJP leaders are talking as if KT Rama Rao is responsible for whatever happens in the State”. He said there was nothing new in the Congress Youth Declaration. The Congress party has also brought in the Farmers’ Declaration. “People have forgotten the farmers' declaration”, Vivekanand stated. The BRS leaders said the BJP was going to get defeated in Karnataka. “People in Karnataka are voting for Congress seeing a leader like Siddaramaiah; but the opposition party has no such leader in Telangana”, he pointed out.