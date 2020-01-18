Hyderabad: BTech student held for sharing morphed photos of women online

A BTech student was arrested on Friday by the Rachakonda Cybercrime police for sharing the morphed photos of a woman on social networking platforms.

N Akshay (20), who was pursuing engineering in a college in Narapally had sent a friend request from a fake ID. When the woman accepted his request, the accused downloaded the photos of the woman. He then morphed the pictures with the nude photos and sent her.

The accused set one of the morphed pictures as display picture and posted the remaining on the fake account. The police said Akshay also made video calls to her and later deleted the fake account when she rejected his calls.

A complaint was lodged by the victim's mother in November 2019 with the Cybercrime police. She stated that an unidentified man had shared her daughter's morphed pictures on the social networking site.

The police who investigated the case caught hold of the accused on Friday at Lalaguda.