Hyderabad: Byramalguda flyover inauguration today

Hyderabad: Municipal Minister K T Rama Rao will be formally inaugurating a flyover at Byramalguda junction near Sagar Road on Monday.

The flyover has been built with a special technology at a cost of Rs 26.45 crore as part of SRDP programme to build roads, flowers, underpasses in the city by GHMC to solve the traffic problems. This was informed by Mayor B Rammohan to media persons.

One side would ease traffic jams on Srisailam Road, Sagar Road and the other would reduce burden on the stretch from Secunderabad to Owaisi Junction, he said. A total of 14 works have been taken up by the civic body at an estimated cost of Rs 448 crore.

He also said that so far works worth Rs 341 crore were being grounded under SRDP programme.

Further, the Mayor informed that they already started construction of roads, flyovers, underpasses at LB Nagar, Kamineni hospital and Chintalkunta. A few more such works would be started for public, he added.