Hyderabad CCS police finds IP address in governor's X handle hack case

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police are actively investigating the hack of Telangana Governor Tamilisai's Twitter account. The governor's account was hacked by cybercriminals on the 14th of this month, prompting officials from Raj Bhavan to file a complaint.

The police have identified that the operation was conducted from three IP addresses within India. It has been confirmed that the governor's Twitter account was breached using internet services such as Hathaway and Act.

The police have requested the service providers to provide the IP address details to aid in the investigation. Once the details are received, the cybercrime police have stated that the culprits will be arrested.