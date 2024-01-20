Live
- IDBI Bank logs higher Q3 PAT at Rs 1,458.18 crore
- Will see whether England’s Bazball approach will remain the same, says Zaheer Khan
- Foreign students cross 1 million mark in Canada: Report
- Declare public holiday in Himachal on Jan 22: Ex-CM Thakur
- Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival: Surge in Sabrimala temple pilgrims, so is revenue
- Bengal departmental secretaries summoned to Delhi to discuss pending central dues
- PSU stocks at new 52-week highs, post strong gains
- CCMB scientists unravel genetic history of Ladakh population
- Tribal art, handicraft expos to add charm to Medaram Jatara
- Secunderabad railway station upgradation works proceeding swiftly
Just In
Hyderabad CCS police finds IP address in governor's X handle hack case
Highlights
The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police are actively investigating the hack of Telangana Governor Tamilisai's Twitter account.
The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police are actively investigating the hack of Telangana Governor Tamilisai's Twitter account. The governor's account was hacked by cybercriminals on the 14th of this month, prompting officials from Raj Bhavan to file a complaint.
The police have identified that the operation was conducted from three IP addresses within India. It has been confirmed that the governor's Twitter account was breached using internet services such as Hathaway and Act.
The police have requested the service providers to provide the IP address details to aid in the investigation. Once the details are received, the cybercrime police have stated that the culprits will be arrested.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS