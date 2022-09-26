Hyderabad: Celebrations at Raj Bhavan

Hyderabad: Raj Bhavan, the official residence of Governor, came alive with lights and celebrations on the occasion of Bathukamma festival on Sunday.

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with a large number of women, who came to Raj Bhavan, celebrated the festival with zeal. Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, "This is not only a celebration, it gives a message to us. Always be happy, sing songs and dance and enjoy the life whole heartedly. This is the message that our elders have given to us during Bathukamma celebrations."

She said there is a theme for each and everyday Bathukamma celebration like Pappu (dal) Bathukamma and Water Bathukamma and many more. There should be meaning in each and every celebration and at the same time there should be a message in the celebration. This year we all are able to celebrate because of vaccination and we should never forget to thank our doctors, scientists, Health department and first-line warriors, she added.

"This year I am very happy that I could get a golden chance to celebrate the floral festival with the Governor at Raj Bhavan. I had a wonderful experience gathering over here," said Dr Anita.