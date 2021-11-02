Hyderabad: Chilkur temple priest clarifies temple timings

Rangarajan, priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple on Tuesday made the darshan timings clear amid Covid-19. He said that darshan timings will be from 6:00 am to 11 am and 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.



He further asked the devotees to make note of the change in temple timings and not to go by timings showed on Google. He added that the measures will be taken up soon to update the timings on Google.

"Timings will remain the same until the Covid-19 situation is fully under control. Although the temple updated its timings, Google is still showing the previous timings which is leaving the devotees confused," said Rangarajan.