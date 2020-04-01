Hyderabad: Companies donate funds, material for Coronavirus relief

Hyderabad: Several prominent personalities have pledged their support to the state government in its attempts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.



Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) has made a Rs 50 lakh donation. Its chairman Dr Nageshwar Reddy and vice-chairman Dr DVS Raju presented a cheque to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Aurobindo Pharma provided cash, sanitisers and medicines worth Rs 11 crore. A cheque for Rs 7.5 crore was given to the CM by Aurobindo Pharma vice-chairman Nityananda Reddy and Director Sharatchandra Reddy. They announced that sanitizers worth Rs 2.5 crore and medicines worth Rs 1 crore would be provided to the state government.

Nava Bharath Ventures donated Rs 2.5 crore. Its chariman D Ashok, CEO V Vikram Prasad and ED Nickel handed over a cheque to the CM.

Grand Pharma also donated Rs 1 crore. A cheque to this effect was given by Grand Pharma Srinivas Sadu to the CM.

Workers who cook Midday Meal all over the State have announced that they would be giving Rs 2.65 Crore. A consent letter to this affect is given to the CM by Midday Meal Scheme Workers Union President Vadla Hanmandlu, an official release said.















