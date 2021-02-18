Hyderabad: Conditional bail for 14 arrested in Bowenpally kidnap case

Fourteen people were granted conditional bail by a court in Secunderabad on Thursday in the kidnap case of three businessmen. However, the court ordered the accused to appear before the police every week.

AP former minister Akhila Priya who was named as accused-1 in the kidnap case was already released from jail after the court granted bail in January. On the other hand, the police are in search of Akhila Priya's husband Bhargava Ram who had gone absconding after the kidnap.

Akhila Priya and her husband organized the kidnap to extort money as the two are dissatisfied with the previous settlement of Hafeezpet land dispute. The kidnappers posed as tax officers went to the residence of the victims and threatened them before committing the offence.