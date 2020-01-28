Hyderabad: Congress, BJP colluded to defeat TRS: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday lashed out at the Congress and BJP stating that the two national parties colluded to defeat a regional party in local body elections.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Rao said that the Congress has supported BJP in Makthal and the BJP supported Congress in Manikonda municipalities. "The Congress accused TRS as B team of BJP and the BJP said TRS was B Team of Congress.

But to defeat a regional party both these national parties joined hands. They fight in Delhi but in Telangana they joined hands... it is like snake and mongoose becoming friends," said Rama Rao adding what TRS said before elections became true.

Replying to a question on party's alliance with AIMIM, the TRS working president thanked the Majlis party for their support in Nizamabad. When asked about party claiming chairpersons post even though it had no majority, KTR said that the party utilised the power provided by the Act.

When asked about Kollapur where party had to take support of rebels (who fought election on All India Forward Block party symbol), KTR said that the chairman was selected from the TRS and added that taking support of independents was nothing new.

The TRS leader said that the party has won 119 out of 127 municipalities and also expressed confidence of winning Medchal and Nereducherla municipalities where the chairmen election would be held on Tuesday.

He said that the party has won in all the municipalities. "This is complete majority which was not even dreamt of. I will take the responsibility of fulfilling all those promises made before the elections," said KTR.

KTR said that the newly elected corporators of all the parties would undergo training where they would be taught about the Municipal Act and about their duties.

He promised that the State government would be releasing Rs 1,037 crore as matching grant to the Centre's assistance of Rs 1,037 crore to the municipalities.

Every municipality would be getting Rs 173 crore every month and this money would be transferred within first week of the month, said KTR, who is also the municipal minister.

KTR also talked about the new initiatives to be taken up in municipalities like having a 'Green Budget', digital door numbers, trade licence as per self-certification among other measures.

The Act provides speedy services to the citizens, time-bound delivery system, provides self-certification and self-assessment of properties. He cautioned the town planning officials that government would remove them if they do not work.